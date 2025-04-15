Seattle Mariners Pitcher Emerson Hancock Likely to Get Called Up on Current Road Trip
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has been one man down the whole season. And it will likely be another several weeks until they're back to full strength.
Starting pitcher George Kirby was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and isn't expected to return at least May. In his stead, the Mariners have had pitcher Emerson Hancock and Luis F. Castillo take the mound.
Seattle had an off-day Tuesday and re-slotted the starting rotation for the first leg of its current road trip against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mariners won't have another off day between that series against the Reds and the second leg of a road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to a report from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, Seattle will likely bring up Hancock back up for a start against Toronto.
Hancock allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in 0.2 innings pitched in his only major league start of the season against the Detroit Tigers on March 31.
Hancock was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on April 1. He's made two starts for Tacoma since being sent down to Triple-A. He's posted a 3.72 ERA and has struck out 12 batters in 9.2 innings pitched. He's allowed four earned runs on nine hits (one home run).
Hancock was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He's been the Mariners' No. 6 starter for the better part of two seasons and has started 16 games in the majors for the team since 2023.
Seattle has struggled with finding a consistent pitcher in Kirby's spot since his injury. If Hancock can bounce back from his recent start, the team will be able to hold pat until Kirby is activated off the injured list.
