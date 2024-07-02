Seattle Mariners' Prospect Makes History at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners' minor leaguer Jake Slaughter, who made some fun history on Monday night while playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Per Mike Curto of the Rainiers' broadcast team:
Tacoma Rainiers open three-game homestand with a 7-3 win over Salt Lake. Blas Castano 6 IP 1 R, win in Tacoma debut. HRs by Jake Slaughter, Jonatan Clase & Tyler Locklear. Slaughter is the 3rd player to ever hit a home run over the center field wall at Cheney, joins Zapp & Choo.
You can view the blast below, which went 452 feet according to the Rainiers.
The 27-year-old Slaughter is in his first year in the Mariners system, having previously played for the Chicago Cubs organization. At Tacoma, he's hitting .262 with two homers and 19 RBI. He's played 32 games for the Rainiers after playing 36 games to start the year with the Cubs' affiliate in Iowa.
An 18th-round pick of the Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft, Slaughter played his college ball at LSU. He's a .263 lifetime hitter in the minor leagues and plays all over the infield.
He is not currently ranked in the Top 30 of the Mariners prospects, per the latest MLB.com rankings.
With Josh Rojas being used as the primary third baseman in Seattle and Ty France being used at first base, Slaughter doesn't have much of a path to playing time in Seattle. He is also not on the team's 40-man roster, making it tougher for him to eventually get to Seattle.
However, the blast on Monday is something that will certainly make him memorable to fans of the organization.
