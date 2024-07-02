Seattle Mariners' Prospect Makes History at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday

Tacoma Rainiers open three-game homestand with a 7-3 win over Salt Lake. Blas Castano 6 IP 1 R, win in Tacoma debut. HRs by Jake Slaughter, Jonatan Clase & Tyler Locklear. Slaughter is the 3rd player to ever hit a home run over the center field wall at Cheney, joins Zapp & Choo.