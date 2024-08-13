Seattle Mariners Prospect Wins Weekly Honor For Latest Start
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners called up Troy Taylor for his first major league appearance on Sunday. He impressed and struck out two of four batters faced in the final inning of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
The Mariners have a good track record with developing pitchers and one of their top prospects is continuing to make a good case to join Taylor in the majors sooner rather than later.
Logan Evans was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his latest start on Aug. 9 for Seattle's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers. Evans pitched six innings and struck out seven batters. He didn't let up a hit or run and didn't let up a free base.
Evans has spent the entire season with the Travelers and has gotten looks as both a starter and reliever.
Evans has made 26 appearances for Arkansas this season and 16 of them have been starts. He has a 2.49 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched.
Evans was drafted by Seattle in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Pittsburgh.
Evans is ranked as the No. 17 Seattle prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He's ranked as the No. 89 overall prospect in the league and the No. 8 Mariners prospect according to Baseball America.
Evans has developed quickly in the Mariners farm system and has expanded his pitch repertoire to included several more options in his arsenal.
Here's Baseball America's scouting report on Evans:
"The Mariners unlocked extra velocity with Evans, who now sits around 96 mph and has touched 97. He’s added a sweeper as well, and the pitch is one of the gems of his six-pitch repertoire."
Seattle's success with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo this season is a good sign that Evans could find success in the majors.
It looks like the team is still looking at whether or not Evans will be most viable as a reliever or starter based on how he's been used this season.
But it's a good sign that Evans seems to be meeting the standard of whatever role Seattle's player development staff has for him.
