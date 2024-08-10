Seattle Mariners Top Pitching Prospect To Get His First Shot in Major Leagues
A top Seattle Mariners prospect will get his first look in the big leagues.
The Mariners called up right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor from the organization's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers and optioned right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move on Saturday.
Taylor was a 2022 12th-round draft pick for Seattle out of UC Irvine and has progressed at a quick rate through the team's farm system.
Taylor spent 32 games in 2023 with the Mariners' Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts before wrapping up the season with the organization's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox — where he began this season.
Taylor played 11 games to start the year with Everett before getting promoted to Arkansas on May 13. He's made 29 appearances for the Travelers since his promotion.
Taylor has a 1.27 ERA this season in 40 total appearances with 21 saves in 24 opportunities. He's thrown 45 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.
He has a 1.17 ERA with 16 saves in 17 opportunities in his 29 games with Arkansas. He's struck out 31 batters in 30.2 innings pitched. He was second in the Texas League in saves despite not joining the team until May, according to Mariners PR.
Taylor's is ranked as the Seattle's No. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
His quick ascent in the Mariners' farm system has been impressive. And it's easy to see why when looking at his pitching profile. He has a fastball that touches 99 miles an hour and a slider with a "sharp vertical break" (according to Baseball Savant) that tops out in the upper 80s and low 90s.
The Mariners have been trying to find a solid bullpen arm for the last couple weeks with Gregory Santos on the injured list. Relievers Jonathan Hernandez, Bazardo and Jhonathan Diaz have all spent time with Seattle the past two weeks.
Taylor's velocity and his throws and his ability to rotate between his fastball and off-speed throws could make him a solid candidate for that last reliever role they've been trying to fill.
If Taylor can impress in his first look in the big leagues he might figure into the Mariners' long-term bulllpen plans in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PROSPECT SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY: Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten had surgery to clear out an old injury and is set to return for offseason workouts in the fall, according to Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT WINS WEEKLY AWARD: Seattle Mariners outfielder Carlos Jimenez was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday for his impressive play with the Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT IMPRESSES IN PRO DEBUT: The Seattle Mariners 2024 13th-round draft pick Brandon Eike had two hits including a home run in his professional debut with the team's Low-A Modesto Nuts on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady