Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Seattle Mariners are in the final stretch of the season. With the second half of the season comes a lot of injuries and ailments that start to pile up.
One of those injuries has knocked a top Seattle prospect out for the rest of the year.
Mariners shortstop Felnin Celesten has been dealing with injuries off and on for the last couple months — mainly to his wrist.
Celesten returned to the team's Rookie League ACL Mariners on July 23 after missing more than a month. He re-injured his wrist during a play where he tried to slide into second base.
According to Seattle General Manager Justin Hollander — Celesten had hamate surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Celesten could return as earliest as offseason fall workouts.
"It was actually an old injury," Hollander said on Friday. "We talked about it the last time — he had a series of setbacks with the wrist pain. It was when we went and did imaging after his first setback — they noticed the remnants of an old injury in there. ... When he felt pain again, the doctor recommended we remove the remnants of the old hamate fracture."
Celesten was a 2023 international signing out of the Dominican Republic and has impressed during his limited action this season. In his first year in Rookie League — he hit .352 with three home runs and 27 RBIs in 32 games.
Celesten is the No. 5 Seattle prospect according to MLB.com and the No. 7 prospect according to Baseball America.
Celesten is still young (only 18 years-old) and has already shown flashes of elite power and speed. His health will no doubt be a priority for the team during the offseason.
