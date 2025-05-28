Seattle Mariners Provide Disappointing Yet Predictable Injury Report on Key Player
Speaking before Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals, Seattle Mariners' general manager Justin Hollander provided a disappointing, but not surprising, update on injured outfielder Victor Robles.
Robles, 27, has been out since early April after sustaining a fracture in his left shoulder. He underwent surgery and was estimated to be out for 10-12 weeks at least.
Per Hollander:
Victor continues to do well. His last scan, I'm just go going to read, 'showed stability and good healing of the fracture.' So, he continues to do well. Now we start the strengthening part of this process, and when you're in a sling that long and sort of not moving around, as anticipated, he's not as strong, as he would like to be. That will take a while to build up.
When pressed on a possible return, Hollander said he anticipates July being when Robles can start baseball activities and September as a possible return date to the Mariners.
That is disappointing, in that he's a big part of what the Mariners do, but it shouldn't be shocking. After all, we spoke to Dr. Michael Fu of the Hospital For Special Surgery right after the injury happened, and he said he thought 10-12 weeks was just for the healing, and a game return would come after that. While it seems possible that Robles could return at some point in August after a rehab assignment, it's not going to be the July that people initially hoped for.
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle. He stole 30 bases last season in 77 games and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup. Now, the M's will have to see what he can provide down the stretch as they hopefully chase a playoff run.
