The Mariners' Back-Up Catcher situation is reportedly 'close' to being solved

When the Seattle Mariners decided to trade catching prospect Harry Ford, it was a bit of a shock to the fan base. Widely popular amongst the audience, 'Sir Harry' was considered by many as the team's backstop of the future, and the man who would fill in for AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh in 2026.

Ford, who was sent to the Washington Nationals in exchange for left handed reliever Jose Ferrer (11 saves in 2025), fell out of favor with the front office. Team management began to doubt his development, and that spelled the end for him in Seattle.

Mariners GM Justin Hollander on the difficult decision to trade MLB’s No. 42 prospect Harry Ford for Jose Ferrer:



“Harry's path for development in the Big Leagues was going to be tougher and we love Jose Ferrer.”



Now, they certainly need a quality glove and a hitter who can provide a few clutch moments at the plate. Most importantly, they must bring in a player who can become as acclimated with the pitching staff as Raleigh is.

“That’s a challenge,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said about the switch. “We knew it was a challenge. We didn’t go into it eyes-closed that we would need to do this if we made that trade.

While the back-up catcher's slot may mean little to some teams, it's an incredibly important position in Seattle. Now established as one of the most dangerous hitters in the game, Cal Raleigh caught 131 games at baseball's most brutal position in 2025, and that's a workload the team may look to minimize next season and in the seasons that lie ahead.

Despite being a former Platinum Glove winner, Raleigh is considered more valuable at the plate than behind it. So, he will be mixed in more as a designated hitter and first baseman as time passes. After signing a multi-year contract extension, Mariners management will protect their investment's health.

Is Andrew Knizner actually in the equation?

The Mariners have pursued (and reportedly come to terms with) free agent Andrew Knizner, a seven-year veteran. Reports surfaced this week that the two sides have come to an agreement, but neither has confirmed that a deal is done. Even Daniel Kramer of MLB.com commented that a contract-signing was "close".

Playing for the Cardinals, Rangers, and Giants, Knizner has 19 home runs and 90 RBI in a career spent primarily as a back-up or platoon player. And while he wouldn't have to be a long-term success, he could provide quality depth and a guy who bridges the gap to his eventual successor.

The Mariners believe that Knizner can be that guy... at least for now. Seattle has another up-and-coming catcher in the organization, 21-year-old Luke Stevenson, who will likely begin the 2026 season in Double-A ball.

