Mariners Do Father's Day Right Way as Team Provides Several Heartwarming Moments
Sunday was not just any old Sunday at the ballpark: It was Father's Day and the Seattle Mariners made sure to make it special for the fans - and for their own players.
On the field, the M's secured a three-game sweep of the division-rival Texas Rangers and moved to 43-31 for the year. The 8.5 game lead in the American League West is the largest lead the M's have had since the 2001 season.
However, the game provided several heartwarming moments as well and the M's made sure to do it right.
First, the team put out special Father's Day messages on social media featuring the wives/girlfriends/kids/pups of players. Ty France's family, Mitch Garver's kids, Mitch Haniger's kids and Dylan Moore's kids all partook - as did Luke Raley's dog. Austin Voth's family was involved, as were the families of coaches Kristopher Negron, Danny Farquhar and Tommy Joseph. Ryne Stanek's children also sent a video message.
If that wasn't enough to met your heart, the children of Luis Castillo threw out the first pitch to him, as did the children of Dylan Moore. Moore just had a third child recently and came back from paternity leave just a few games ago.
And some of the players got special clubhouse messages from their kids too.
The Mariners have always done the "extra stuff" really well. Promotions, fan engagement, ceremonies - all of it - and for years we wished that the team would play as well on the field as the marketing staff does off of it.
This just might be the year.
