Seattle Mariners GM Provides Injury Update on Starting Shortstop JP Crawford
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have roughly a month left in the season and are trying to mount one last push to try and make their second postseason in three years.
And it looks like the Mariners might be getting an extra boost.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander took some time before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays to share some injury updates on several players — including JP Crawford.
Crawford was with the team on Monday due to the minor league having an off day. He's made a couple rehab starts with the Mariners Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers the few days prior.
Crawford was put through a sim game to try and get some valuable reps with Tacoma not playing on Monday.
Based on Hollander's comments, there's some optimism about the possibility of Crawford rejoining the team before the end of the homestead.
"JP did a sim game out here to get a little more reps — it's obviously a minor league off day," Hollander said. "We'll see how he feels after today. I would anticipate the potential of doing that again (Tuesday) and just assess day-to-day where his comfort level's at in terms of the reps he's gotten. He feels good. He felt good so it's just a matter of getting the number of reps to feel good about playing a major league game."
Hollander mentioned the potential of running Crawford through another sim game rather than send him back over to Tacoma for another rehab start.
"Certainly possible we decide to go that route if we don't feel like — or he doesn't feel like — there's been enough reps to feel comfortable," Hollander said. "But it's also possible we can do it all here (at T-Mobile Park) and then he could be ready to be activated at that point."
Hollander also provided injury update on several other major league and minor league players:
Victor Robles, outfielder: Robles will be available for Monday's game off the bench but didn't get the start for the fourth time in five games. He should be in the lineup on Tuesday, according to Hollander. Robles is dealing with a right index finger contusion and lingering hip soreness.
Felnin Celesten, shortstop: Seattle's No. 5 overall prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) looked good after hamate surgery according to Hollander and will likely participate in fall league activities.
Cade Marlowe, outfielder: Marlowe, who was up with the Mariners for a two-week stint from July 23-Aug. 6, will be heading down to Arizona to see a doctor for a back issue. The doctor will assess the severity and nature of the injury and determine how to treat him.
