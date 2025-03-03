Seattle Mariners Put Hard-Throwing Reliever on 60-Day Injured List as He Works Back From Tommy John
On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners added to their bullpen battle by claiming former Houston Astros reliever Seth Martinez off waivers.
However, in a corresponding roster move, the M's also placed hard-throwing right-hander Jackson Kowar on the 60-day injured list.
He's battling back from Tommy John surgery and isn't expected back until at last May, though this move now officially confirms it. We know that Kowar is getting healthier and recent reports have indicated that he's up near 90 MPH in his bullpen work.
There's no guarantee that Martinez makes the roster, as he's currently out of options, but he certainly could battle for a spot with Troy Taylor nursing his own injury and not likely to be ready right out of the gate. As for Kowar, the hope is that he can contribute to this bullpen in a meaningful way as the season progresses.
A 28-year-old North Carolina native, Kowar was a former first-round pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Florida. He's made 39 career appearances with the Kansas City Royals, going 2-6 with a 9.12 ERA. The Mariners acquired him last offseason in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, the one that sent Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White to Atlanta.
The Mariners lost to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, 6-1, and will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks before returning back to Seattle to start the regular season.
The M's will begin the regular season on March 27 with a four-game series against the Athletics.
