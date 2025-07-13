Seattle Mariners Put Together Offensive Production Not Seen in Over a Decade
The Seattle Mariners were in a bad spot after their three-game series against the New York Yankees on July 8-10. The Mariners were swept, and allowed six unanswered runs in the final game of the series, which they dropped 6-5 in extra innings.
Seattle has bounced back in a huge way in its current series against the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners have won the first two games by scores of 12-3 and 15-7 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The M's secured the series win on Saturday. It's Seattle's last series before the All-Star Break.
The Mariners have recorded 30 hits, including six home runs, through two games. Their 15 runs and 19 hits on Saturday were season-highs. The past two games has also been the greatest offensive two-game stretch in the last 13 years of the franchise.
According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR on "X," the team's 27 or more runs in the last two games is the most in since May 29-30, 2012. Seattle beat the Texas Rangers with scores of 10-3 and 21-8 in those games.
The six home runs the last two days have been hit by Julio Rodriguez (twice), Cal Raleigh (twice), Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley.
The past two games has been encouraging, and an almost necessary bounce back for the Mariners after the Yankees series. Seattle fell out of the playoffs after getting swept by New York, but retook the final AL Wild Card spot by a half a game after Saturday's win.
If the Mariners manage to pull off the sweep, they'll go into the All-Star Break with one of the Wild Card spots, which will be an advantageous position as the club gets closer to the trade deadline.
