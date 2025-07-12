Seattle Mariners Dominate, Clinch Series Win in 15-7 Win Against Detroit Tigers
The Seattle Mariners kept the momentum rolling and clinched a series win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. The Mariners scored a season-high 15 runs on 19 hits en route to a 15-7 win against the Tigers. Seattle improved to 50-45 with the victory and regained the final Wild Card spot by half a game over the Tampa Bay Rays. The M's also came within 5.5 games of the Houston Astros in the AL West at the end of the game.
"Another really big effort today," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Coming back after a quick turnaround from last night, to come out today, continuing to swing the bat, what offense today. Just everybody. Up and down. ... Just a great offensive effort today. Putting together lots of base runners, moving them around, getting them in. ... (Detroit's) a team that doesn't go away and they kept trying to crawl back into it, but we were able to close the door each time."
For the second day in a row, the Mariners found a way to score against a great Tigers starting pitcher.
With the game tied 1-1 going into the top of the third, Seattle opened the game with a five-run inning against Detroit's starter, Casey Mize.
J.P. Crawford pulled the M's in front by one with an RBI single, Cal Raleigh brought home Julio Rodriguez on a sacrifice fly and Luke Raley hit a three-run homer to right field to bolster the Mariners lead to 6-1.
That inning ended up chasing Mize out of the game. He finished with four strikeouts and a walk and allowed six earned runs on as many hits (one home run) in three innings. It was Mize's shortest outing of the season and the most runs he's allowed in a single start this year.
Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth, which increased the Seattle's advantage to 7-1. That breathing room allowed the Mariners to weather a surge from the Tigers. Riley Greene hit a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of fifth to cut the M's lead down to 7-4.
Greene's homer marked the end of Seattle starter George Kirby's day. His streak of three consecutive quality starts was snapped. He fanned six, walked three and allowed four earned runs on five hits (one home run).
"I just wan't commanding well (in the first inning), kind of got behind," Kirby said after the game. " ... I just wasn't hitting my spots early. After that, I was able to command the baseball better, get below the zone with the offspeed and did pretty well there. One pitch to Riley Greene that I wish I had back. Besides the first inning, I thought I threw the ball really well."
Seattle kept its foot on the pedal for the rest of the game and scored at least one run from the sixth-through ninth innings. The Mariners outscored Detroit 8-3 in the final four frames.
Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the sixth, Ben Williamson hit an RBI single in the seventh, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Williamson knocked another RBI single and Crawford hit a three-run double in the ninth. Williamson and Crawford's respective ninth-inning hits resulted in the eventual final of 15-7.
Zach McKinstry hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Tigers within four runs of Seattle before the visitors' final sprint.
Seattle will have a chance to secure the series sweep at 10:40 a.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will start for the M's and Jack Flaherty will start for Detroit.
