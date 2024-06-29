Mariners Rally Late to Beat Twins in Series Opener; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The 10-inning win was one of the wildest Mariners' games of the season and moved to the team to 47-37 on the year through 84 games. Furthermore the Astros and Rangers also both lost, so the M's moved to 5.5 games up in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
Logan Gilbert gave the Mariners 6.0 strong innings but looked like he was going to come out with a loss until the M's utilized some of their late-game magic. Seattle scored one in the eighth to tie the game and got one in the 10th to win it. Seattle is now 28-12 at T-Mobile Park this year.
The Big Plays
The M's took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-out double by Josh Rojas. Mitch Haniger was absolutely going to be thrown out at the plate, but the ball got passed catcher Christian Vazquez.
The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run homer off the bat of Carlos Correa.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the M's got a leadoff walk from Haniger and a single from Josh Rojas. JP Crawford was retired and then Julio Rodriguez hit a slow roller to third base that resulted in some "chaos ball" and tied the game at 2-2.
The M's were unable to score despite having the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth and then also had runners at second and third and one out in the ninth and couldn't score.
In the bottom of the 10th, Rodriguez advanced Crawford to third on a ground ball and Cal Raleigh won it with a ball that didn't leave the infield.
The Odds and Ends
The Mariners lead the league in strikeout percentage, so this game was a testament to just putting the ball in play... Ryne Stanek earned the win after working a scoreless top of the 10th... Rodriguez went 1-for-5 as he got back from a 3-for-31 road trip... Haniger took two big walks... Gilbert now leads the American League with 14 quality starts... He allowed two earned runs and struck out three over 6.0 innings... The two teams play again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady