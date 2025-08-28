Seattle Mariners Rank Near Very Bottom of League in Surprising Stat
Entering Thursday's off day, the Seattle Mariners are in a solid spot with regards to trying to make the playoffs again in 2025.
They are in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, and they are also just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Since the trade deadline, the M's have upped their offensive production by acquiring Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, but they still rank exceptionally low on this season-long list, according to @CodifyBaseball:
Runs Scored By Their Leadoff Hitters (2025):
130 LAD
117 ARI
99 NYY
95 MIL SDP
93 ATL WSH
91 MIN
90 DET
89 PHI
88 BOS LAA NYM
86 TOR
85 ATH
83 MIA TB
79 CHC TEX
78 PIT
77 CIN
76 KC
74 STL
72 BAL HOU
71 CLE
66 CWS SEA SF
60 COL
The Mariners are currently 11th in baseball in runs scored (616), so it's surprising to see them get so little production in that particular department. Furthermore, Cal Raleigh has 50 home runs, and you would have assumed that would account for some leadoff run production, but it apparently hasn't.
Part of the issue is undoubtedly the long-term injury to Victor Robles, who missed 119 games with a broken bone in his shoulder. Supposed to be the team's leadoff hitter, he's played in just 14 games.
J.P. Crawford has spent much of the year in the leadoff position in the absence of Robles, and he has just 57 runs scored for the season.
Randy Arozarena, who has recently moved into the leadoff spot, has 79 runs scored.
The Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday afternoon.
