New Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki Delivers Nice Message to Seattle Mariners Fans
Last week, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki earned election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by earning a whopping 99.7 percent of the vote.
He will be enshrined in Cooperstown on July 27 in a ceremony alongside Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
One of the most accomplished players in baseball history, Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He was named the American League MVP in 2001 and helped the M's win an American League record 116 games that season.
On Friday, the Mariners released a special video from Ichiro in which he spoke to M's fans. He spoke of his consistency in preparation and how he realized that all the little things he did added to this great honor. He also said that he will continue to be around the team and will find ways to help the organization.
Ichiro is a constant fixture at M's spring training and M's home games, always appearing in uniform. He's formed a tight bond with Julio Rodriguez as he has come up through the organization as well.
Ichiro will be the third different player to have an M's logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
