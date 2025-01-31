MLB Network Absolutely Loves the Seattle Mariners Bringing Back Jorge Polanco
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners made a surprise move, re-signing infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal with a vesting option for 2026.
The M's will play Polanco at third base after utilizing him at second last year. Seattle declined their $12 million team option on Polanco at the outset of the offseason.
Speaking on MLB Network after the news came out, former big leaguer Sean Casey said he absolutely loved the signing. He referenced Polanco's gimpy knee (which he's had surgery on) as a reason for his struggles in 2024 and thinks he'll be able to rebound this year.
He also said that he thinks the Mariners know there is more left in the tank for Polanco at this point in his career.
Polanco hit .213 in 2024, also belting 16 home runs. An 11-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Mariners, Polanco is a career .263 hitter, though he's regressed since hitting 33 homers back in 2021. He made the All-Star team back in 2019 and received MVP votes in that same season.
With Polanco in the fold at third, the M's now have additional questions to answer at second base. Dylan Moore and Ryan Bliss can serve as options there, but top prospect Cole Young is also waiting in the wings. Could a strong spring earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster?
The Mariners will report to spring training on Feb. 12 with the first Cactus League game set for Feb. 21.
Opening Day is March 27.
