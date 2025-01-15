Seattle Mariners Re-Acquire Catcher Blake Hunt in Trade With Baltimore Orioles
Earlier in the offseason, the Seattle Mariners brought back a former draft pick when they made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire infielder Austin Shenton.
The Mariners made another deal with an American League East team Jan. 15 to bring back another former player — catcher Blake Hunt. He was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in return for cash considerations. Outfielder Samad Taylor was designated for assignment to make room for Hunt on the 40-man roster.
Hunt was originally drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft with the 69th overall pick by the San Diego Padres. He was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Rays on Nov. 6, 2023.
The Mariners traded Hunt to the Orioles on May 22, 2024, in a dealt that landed Seattle reliever Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Perez.
Hunt played 24 games for the Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, before being shipped out to Baltimore.
In those 24 games, Hunt hit .293 with nine extra base hits (four doubles, one triple, four home runs) and 20 RBIs.
Hunt didn't adjust well to his new surroundings with the Orioles' Triple-A club, the Norfolk Tides. He hit .179 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 42 games played.
Hunt likely won't factor into Seattle's major league plans in 2025. The team has the starting and backup catcher spots locked down with Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver, respectively.
But he'll have a good chance to be the Mariners third-string catcher with his addition to the 40-man roster and his familiarity with the Rainiers' home field of Cheney Stadium.
