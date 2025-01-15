Seattle Mariners to Play One Sunday Night Baseball Game in 2025
The Seattle Mariners have played few nationally-televised prime time games emanating from their home field of T-Mobile Park the last 20 years. So few that you can count them on one finger.
The Mariners hosted the New York Mets on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball on Aug. 11 of last season. It was the first time Seattle had played a home game on Sunday Night Baseball in over 20 years.
The Mariners dominated the eventual National League runners-up 12-1 in one of the last wins of former manager Scott Servais' tenure. One of the team's back-end starters, Troy Taylor, made his major league debut and pitched the final inning and earned the first strikeout of his career.
In 2025, Seattle will play New York again on Sunday Night Baseball, just not at T-Mobile Park. It won't be at the Mets' home of Citi Field, either.
The Mariners will play New York in the Little League Classic on Aug. 17 in Williamsport, PA. The Mets will be the home team for the contest. It will be the first time the Mariners play in the Little League Classic, which has been an event since 2017. The game takes place around the middle of the schedule for the Little League World Series.
ESPN's PR account on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) posted the full Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the upcoming season, which can be seen below.
The Sunday Night Baseball schedule is subject to change, so there's a chance that Seattle can play another nationally televised prime time game at some point during the season.
During the open slot on July 6, the Mariners will have an away game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.
