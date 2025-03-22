Seattle Mariners Option Reserve Outfielder, Infielder to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to opening day, but there are still several roster moves the team has to make to get ready for the season.
The Mariners made the latest string of roster moves on Saturday.
Seattle optioned outfielder Dominic Canzone and corner infielder Austin Shenton to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and re-assigned right-handed pitchers Logan Evans and Shintaro Fujinami to minor league camp.
Canzone and Shenton were both competing for the last spots on the 26-man roster.
Shenton was selected by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Seattle traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 19, 2021. The club got him back in a trade, also with the Rays, on Nov. 19 in return for cash considerations.
Shenton hit .265 (9-for-34) with four runs and two RBIs in Cactus League play.
Canzone was one of three players the Mariners acquired in the trade that sent former closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023. Canzone played 67 games for Seattle in 2024. He hit .196 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.
In Cactus League action, Canzone hit .209 (9-for-43) with nine runs, a homer and three RBIs.
President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said that the current starting outfield of Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles will be the group going forward. Luke Raley can also play the outfielder and utility player Dylan Moore can also go out in a pinch, which made it difficult for Canzone to lock down a spot in the majors.
Shenton had a better chance to make the roster due to being able to play first and third base. But Solano's experience and versatility and Rowdy Tellez's strong showing in spring created an uphill climb for him.
Canzone and Shenton are both still on the 40-man roster, and there's a chance both players appear for the team at some point in 2025.
