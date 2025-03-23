Seattle Mariners Trade For Former New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners are starting to hammer down the last few spots on the major league roster.
The bullpen will be one of the most interesting units on the team, at least for the for the first part of the season. Troy Taylor and Matt Brash are expected to return early, but there's a question about who will fill in for them while they're out.
One potential major league arm, Shintaro Fujinami, was re-assigned to minor league camp on Saturday. On the same day, the Mariners acquired a pitcher in the trade that will be on his third organization in four months.
Seattle brought in right-handed pitcher Michael Hobbs in a trade with the New York Mets in return for cash considerations. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Mets reporter, Will Sammon.
Hobbs was originally selected in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He advanced to the Dodgers Doube-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, before being selected by New York in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. He was selected by the Mets in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft.
Hobbs had a 2.97 ERA in 42 appearances with the Drillers. He struck out 30 batters in 57.2 innings pitched.
Hobbs was assigned to New York on March 17, but hadn't made an appearance in Grapefruit League play.
The Mariners had more than 30 players leave the organization on the minor league level in the offseason. Most of them were pitchers.
Seattle had to turn to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers several times last season to find relievers. And it seems the Mariners are making sure the depth is solid in Tacoma in case they have to do it again in 2025.
