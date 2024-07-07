Here's What Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Had to Say After Rehab Start
The Seattle Mariners are heading into a two-series road trip starting Tuesday (July 9) against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels. Those six games will be Seattle's last before the All-Star break. One of the Mariners' top starters, Bryan Woo, could rejoin the team either right before or right after the All-Star break.
Woo injured his hamstring June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays and has been recovering since. He made his first rehab start while on assignment for Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Saturday night. Woo showed a mixed bag in his performance.
He threw 45 pitches in 2.2 innings — 28 of them were for strikes and he struck out two batters. He also walked another two and gave up two runs via a homer.
Woo offered some thoughts on his start after Saturday's game in an interview with Chad Greaby.
"My hamstring feels good," Woo said in the interview Saturday. "Really excited about how everything went. Was able to get through it — no bumps, no anything. So yeah — all good."
Woo also mentioned he was testing out a new slider.
"I was trying to throw (the new slider) a lot," Woo said. "I've been throwing the two fastballs a lot this year, but I'm always trying to refine the off-speed stuff and make them a little bit more effective. But overall, really happy with how today went."
Mariners manager Scott Servais mentioned in a pregame interview on Thursday that Woo could get a second rehab start based on how Saturday's went. It seems likely that that will be the course of action.
Woo has an ERA of 1.77 and a record of 3-1 in eight starts for Seattle this season.
