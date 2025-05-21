Seattle Mariners Reliever Casey Lawrence Makes Franchise History With Latest Outing
Utilizing a bullpen day on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 1-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Casey Lawrence, the 37-year-old, right-handed reliever, threw the bulk of the game after opener Casey Legumina. He pitched five innings against the White Sox. He struck out two batters and allowed one earned run on six hits. It was the first outing of Lawrence's third stint with the team. His second stint ended earlier this season.
According to a post shared by Mariners PR (@MarinersPR on "X"), Lawrence became the sixth player in franchise history to be with the team on three respective occasions. Other players on the list with Lawrence are: Mike Blowers (1992-95, '97, '99), Jeff Nelson (1991-95, 2001-03, '05), Norm Charlton (1993, 1995-97, 2001), Raul Ibanez (1996-2000, '04-08, 2013) and Roenis Elias (2014-15, '18-19, 2022).
Lawrence's first stint with Seattle was from 2017-18, 2025 and 2025 again.
Lawrence was designated for assignment on April 26 and claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 28. He had one outing for the Blue Jays before they also DFA'd him on April 30. The Mariners re-signed Lawrence to a minor league contract on May 7 and had his contract selected on May 20.
Tuesday was the fourth time Seattle has selected Lawrence's contract this season. He has a 4.08 ERA this year. He's fanned seven batters in 7.2 innings pitched across six appearances in 2025.
The Mariners and White Sox will play again on Wednesday morning at 11:10 a.m. PT.
