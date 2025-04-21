Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Has First Blemish in Rehab Assignment
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the most heavily-used units in baseball.
Entering Monday, the Mariners relievers pitched 90 innings. That number is second in the league behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (96.2) and first in the American League.
And the Mariners will get a big boost to the bullpen soon when Matt Brash returns.
Brash missed all of 2024 and was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Brash led Seattle in appearances in 2023 with 78. He had a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.
Brash has been on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since April 13. He made his third rehab appearance on Sunday.
In an 8-4 loss against the Oklahoma City Comets, Brash pitched 0.2 innings. He walked one batter, struck out one and allowed two earned runs on one hit. It was the first earned run and free base that Brash has let up in his rehab assignment. His ERA went from 0.00 to 6.75.
Brash had two rehab outings before his appearance Sunday. He pitched two total innings, struck out two and allowed two hits. Brash's two earned runs allowed have an asterisk. He was pulled with two runners on base after hitting his pitch limit. Will Klein inherited the runners and gave up the a hit. Brash was dinged for the two runs.
Brash has been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. The initial timeline after the surgery had Brash to return around the All-Star break. In spring training, Brash had gotten his velocity back up to his average from 2023 (98.1 mph). He had the full spin rate and movement back on his secondary pitches. He threw in the Mariners' Cactus League finale against the San Diego Padres on March 24.
Brash's relief outing Sunday wasn't as clean as his two previous ones, but he seems closer to making his return from injury.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, BOSTON RED SOX: The Red Sox will have one of their better starting pitchers making their season debut in the final leg of the Mariners nine-game road trip. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST TORONTO BLUE JAYS: The Mariners won their fourth consecutive series on Sunday, as they played arguably their most chaotic series of the season. CLICK HERE
ROWDY TELLEZ SETS PERSONAL HISTORY WITH HOME RUN ON SUNDAY: The veteran first baseman accomplished a new career first against his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.