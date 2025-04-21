Upcoming Pitching Matchups for Series Between Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of their best stretch of baseball this season. They've won four consecutive series and are 9-3 over their last 12 games.
The Mariners will begin the final leg of a nine-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. PT. And they will face a returning starting pitcher and an early Cy Young front runner.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Boston:
Tuesday, April 22 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Brayan Bello (Boston)
Miller was arguably the Mariners best starting pitcher the second half of 2024. He's still looking to recapture that midseason form. He's yet to go longer than 5.2 innings in a start. If his latest outing is any indication, Miller is nearing the form that made him one of the best American League hurlers post-2024 All-Star break last year.
Miller threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds on April 16. He struck out eight batters, walked two, allowed no runs and gave up three hits. He brought his season ERA down from 4.50 to 3.43 after that start.
Miller will face Brayan Bello, who will be making his first start of 2024. Bello has been on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He's made four combined rehab stats with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs an Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has a 7.07 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched in his rehab assignment. He's allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 18 hits (one home run).
Wednesday, April 23 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Sean Newcomb (Boston)
Hancock was brought back up to the major leagues for the series finale against the Reds on April 17. There weren't many expectations due to the way his start of the year went. In an outing against the Detroit Tigers on March 31, Hancock allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in 0.2 innings pitched.
Hancock bounced back in a major way against Cincinnati. He went five innings, fanned four and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run).
Hancock will have an interesting battle against Sean Newcomb.
Newcomb hasn't pitched longer than 4.2 innings this season, but he's coming off his best performance of 2025. He threw 4.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 16, struck out four, walked two and allowed four hits.
Thursday, April 24 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Garrett Crochet (Seattle)
Bryan Woo entered the season as the least experienced Seattle pitcher in terms of innings pitched. This year, he's the only starter to go at least six innings in every single one of his starts. He's coming off his second consecutive seven-inning quality start against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 18. He struck out four batters, walked two and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
Woo will be facing the early front runner for the American League Cy Young award — Garrett Crochet. Crochet had his second shut-out outing of the month against the Chicago White Sox on April 19. He pitched six innings, fanned seven, walked two and allowed four hits.
