Seattle Mariners Slugger Rowdy Tellez Sets Personal History With Latest Home Run
The Seattle Mariners have been successful two-thirds of the way through a nine game road trip. The Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to win their fourth consecutive series and improve their overall season record to 12-10. It's the first time this year Seattle is two games over .500.
Mariners first baseman Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh against his former team for the eventual final of 8-3. Tellez also hit a grand slam in the top of the 12th in an 8-4 win against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Tellez not only put the final nail in the coffin of Toronto in two consecutive games, he accomplished a career first that fittingly came against the team he began his major league career with.
Tellez's home run on Sunday gave him one homer in three consecutive games — all against the Blue Jays. It's the first time in Tellez's eight-year career he homered in three straight games.
Seattle signed Tellez to a minor league contract on Feb. 21 with an invitation to spring training. Tellez broke camp and had his contract selected on March 25.
Tellez is hitting .156 this season (7-for-45) with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of .444 and an OPS of .648.
Tellez was brought with the team to inject an amount of power to the bottom half of the lineup. And the offensive potential of that power became more critical with the injuries to outfielder Victor Robles and second baseman Ryan Bliss.
And this past series was a good sign about the potential the Mariners could have when Tellez's power comes through.
