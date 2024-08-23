Seattle Mariners Reliever Reportedly Dealing with "Soggy Arm," as Playoffs Slip Away
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, the eighth loss in the last nine games for the group. As a result, the Mariners are now 5.0 games back in the American League West with 35 games to play. They are still alive in the race, but the playoff odds are now under 20 percent.
In this recent stretch of poor play, everything has been a struggle for Seattle. The offense hasn't provided any kind of consistent thump, while the vaunted starting pitching was taxed in a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Furthermore, the bullpen has been leaky, with the team surrendering late leads in losses to the Tigers (twice) and Dodgers.
And the injuries have mounted as well. Though not an excuse, the team has been without ace reliever Matt Brash for the entire season and has seen Gregory Santos miss most of it. Furthermore, JP Crawford has been out since just after the All-Star break and Julio Rodriguez has been hobbled by a high-ankle sprain that has relegated him to DH-only duties.
And the bullpen health is in question as well, with trade deadline acquisition Yimi Garcia reportedly dealing with a "soggy" arm.
From Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on Wednesday:
“We do have a couple guys that are a little bit soggy,” Servais said, bringing back a familiar nonmedical diagnosis. “We brought in Gabe just in case. Guys are getting out playing catch today. He may or may not be active tonight. That has not been decided yet.”
The Mariners didn’t make a roster move. But sources said right-hander Yimi Garcia was one of those pitchers feeling soggy and wasn’t available to pitch in the game.
Gabe Speier was with the team on the taxi squad, as Divish stated. Garcia has really struggled since coming to Seattle in a big-time trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 34-year-old has an ERA of 6.00 in 10 games with the Mariners, surrendering multiple crushing home runs that have led to losses.
The M's will be back in action on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas just talks from the heart about how tough this road trip has been and why this Mariners disappointment hurts just as much or more as all the others. CLICK HERE:
COLE YOUNG RAKING: The M's top prospect is hitting very well, leading to several questions about what his future may be with the organization. CLICK HERE:
JULIO BACK TO CF? Julio Rodriguez is getting closer and closer to a return to the outfield. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: