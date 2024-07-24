Seattle Mariners Get Swept For First Time This Season Against Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued their skid with a 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The loss dropped the Mariners to 53-51 on the season. It was also the first time Seattle has been swept all season.
"Familiar story, obviously," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "Really good starting pitching — outstanding starting pitching. I thought (Luis Castillo) did an awesome job. Maybe didn't have his 'A' game today. They really made him battle and throw a lot of pitches. To keep the game right there in a pretty good spot as far as having a lead when he left — you can't ask for more than that."
Seattle's pitching, as usual, was elite. Luis Castillo went six innings and allowed no earned runs and struck out seven batters and walked two.
Castillo's hardly had run support for his fourth-consecutive quality start.
The Mariners' only score came in the bottom of the second off a Mitch Haniger solo home run to center field. The ball landed in the J-Rod Squad — named after Haniger's injured teammate, Julio Rodriguez.
Seattle could've used Rodriguez in the lineup tonight.
The Mariners had a prime opportunity in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach. They had the bases loaded with no outs. Tyler Locklear grounded into a double play. With two runners still on base and two outs, Luke Raley struck out swinging.
It was the seventh time in the last eight games Seattle scored no runs in a bases-loaded situation. It left seven runners stranded for the game.
The Angels made the Mariners pay for those missed opportunities and pulled ahead with an RBI single apiece from Willie Calhoun and Brandon Drury in the top of the eighth.
Seattle went 1-5 in its six-game post-All Star break homestead. And it lost Rodriguez and JP Crawford to the injured list. And it could be without relief pitcher Gregory Santos, too.
According to Servais, Santos started to feel a "sharp pain in his (right) knee" a couple pitches before he committed a balk and subsequently left the game. There was no diagnosis or update on Santos in postgame but the team will found out more later Wednesday night.
The Mariners are officially one game behind the Houston Astros in the AL West standings. They're playing catch-up after leading by as many as 10 games in the division a little over a month ago.
The roster is banged up. The offense is anemic. And the trade deadline is in six days.
Servais knows the offense needs to step it up. He's said as much. He also said the players know it too.
Now they have to do it. Or the chorus of boos that rained down from T-Mobile Park after the game on Wednesday are going to become more and more common.
Seattle will have a day off and Thursday then will play Game 1 of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 5:10 p.m. PST on Friday. George Kirby will get the start.
