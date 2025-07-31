Seattle Mariners Reportedly Battling with Division Rival on Trade Market
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are two teams battling it out on the trade market for Minnesota Twins utility player Willi Castro.
Castro, 28, is seen as a lower cost alternative to Eugenio Suarez, who the Mariners are also interested in acquiring. A seven-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers and Twins, Castro is hitting .247 this season with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. A decent runner, he also has nine stolen bases.
He would provide the Mariners with great versatility, and they could use him as an alternate to Ben Williamson at third base, or he could replace Donovan Solano or Dylan Moore on the roster entirely. A switch-hitter, he would offer the M's some flexibility at the plate, and he can play all over the field, having started games this season at second base, third, shortstop, left field and right field.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 57-51 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.
Seattle is 4.5 games back of the Astros in the American League West, but still has designs of catching Houston and winning its first division title since 2001.
The Mariners will take on the Athletics on Wednesday night in West Sacramento, Calif. Right-hander (and Bay Area native) Bryan Woo will take the ball against Jeffrey Springs.
The Mariners will return home for a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
