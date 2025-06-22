Seattle Mariners Reportedly Had Trade Talks with Boston Red Sox About Rafael Devers
Earlier this week, I expressed my dismay that the Seattle Mariners didn't get involved in the trade talks for former Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers, who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco Giants.
Perhaps that anger was premature, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Red Sox say they did talk with the Mariners.
The Red Sox say that that they had conversations with the Mariners, Cubs, Padres, Blue Jays and Atlanta about Devers before dealing him to San Francisco.
It's unclear how deep the conversations went, and the Mariners were certainly unlikely to have taken on the more than $230 million remaining on Devers's contract, but it is good to see that they at least engaged if nothing else.
The Mariners are in need of impact in the order, and Devers certainly provides that. A three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, he's been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last half-decade or so. He also helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.
Instead, he went to the Giants, who assumed the full contract, with Boston also getting four players in return. The Mariners will continue to search for offensive help at the trade deadline, which is five weeks away.
Seattle enters play on Sunday at 38-37 and in second place in the American League West. They are 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros while also sitting just outside the race for the final wild card spot.
They'll play the Cubs at 11:20 a.m. PT on Sunday.
