Seattle Mariners Reportedly Set to Make Interesting Roster Move on Monday
In an interesting situation that continues to unfold, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly calling up outfielder Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma.
Northwest Sportscards posted the following on social media on Sunday night: Congrats to Dominic Canzone for being called up to the Mariners this evening! Can't wait to see him in Seattle. Because of his promotion to the Show, our signing with Mr. Canzone will take place at a future time to be determined. Go Dominic!! We're all rooting for you.
Tim Booth of the Seattle Times added on Monday that the promotion is happening, and there is still a corresponding roster move to come later.
At this time, we have no idea what the corresponding move could be. Are the Mariners, who just paid nearly $4 million for Leody Taveras, set to designate him for assignment after less than 100 at-bats? Could Miles Mastrobuoni be getting sent to Tacoma? Or is someone going on the injured list? Paternity? We just don't know.
What we do know is that Canzone has been raking at Tacoma for the entirety of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting .296 with 13 homers and 36 RBIs. He's got a .360 on-base percentage.
Acquired from the Diamondbacks in 2023, Canzone is still just a .206 hitter in the big leagues. He has 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 33-31 overall and in second place in the American League West. They'll take on the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT as Emerson Hancock pitches against Merrill Kelly.
