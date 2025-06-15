Seattle Mariners Reportedly Still Interested in Two Slugging Trade Targets
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Seattle Mariners are still interested in acquiring Eugenio Suarez (third base) and/or Josh Naylor (first base) from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the looming July trade deadline.
The D-backs have starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor, along with relievers Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks, all pending free agents who could be available.
The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on those power hitters, while virtually every contender is looking at their pitching.
Now, the Diamondbacks are 36-34, so there's no guarantee that they are going to sell, but if they do, both players represent logical moves for the Mariners.
With regards to Suarez, he provides the Mariners what they need: A presence in the middle of the order. He's hitting .231 this season with 20 homers and 55 RBIs, and he's got 296 career homers across 12 seasons. Furthermore, he's already played in Seattle before, spending 2022 and 2023 with the Mariners before they traded him to the D-backs in an ill-advised move. He knows the clubhouse, the fan base, the community, and should fit in well as the M's make a hopeful playoff push.
Naylor, 27, is hitting .300 this season with nine homers and 48 RBIs. He provides the Mariners with a presence as well, though he doesn't hit for as much power as Suarez. He's got a .353 on-base percentage.
Both players are free agents at the end of the season, so they fit the Mariners budgetary constraints.
Seattle is 35-34 after beating Cleveland each of the last two days. They'll play again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
