Seattle Mariners Reveal Latest Injury Update on Key Roster Piece
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to getting a fully healthy bullpen, but there are still questions that need to be answered.
Speaking on Monday before a series-opening loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, M's general manager Justin Hollander said that reliever Collin Snider, out since early June with a right flexor strain, is making real progress on his rehab assignment.
He is set to throw 35 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday as the team continues to build up his pitch count.
Snider, 29, has struggled this season, going 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 24 games. He's struck out 24 batters in 26.1 innings. Despite his issues this season, Snider was a trusted member of the team's bullpen in 2024, when he had a 1.94 ERA in 42 games.
He's made five appearances at Triple-A Tacoma thus far on his rehab, pitching to a 1.50 ERA in six innings. He's allowed eight hits and struck out six. When Snider is ready to come back, the roster maneuvering will be fascinating to watch.
Snider is out of options, so assuming that Seattle wants to keep him, they'll need to figure something out. Casey Legumina has options, as does the recently promoted Brandyn Garcia.
Seattle enters play on Tuesday at 53-47 overall and in a tie for the second/third wild card spot in the American League. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are on the outside-looking-in.
The M's will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointing loss to the Astros on Sunday and the Brewers on Monday. The M's haven't played very clean, so what's gone wrong? Also, Brady is evolving as a fan, but he's not sure he likes that. And, the M's need bullpen help, but no one seems to agree. Also, the crew from the Marine Layer podcast stops by to talk about their experience at the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE:
NEXT LEVEL JULIO: Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast, former Mariners' infielder Bucky Jacobsen discussed what can take the M's star to the next level. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.