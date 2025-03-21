Seattle Mariners Make Massive Announcement Regarding Broadcast Coverage in 2025
The Seattle Mariners upcoming season will be one of the most important ones in recent memory.
The Mariners are coming off two straight years missing the playoffs by one game. The team is returning a starting rotation that's arguably the best in baseball and has one of the most athletic outfield cores in years.
And Seattle fans will have an opportunity to see all of it.
The Mariners announced a groundbreaking new streaming app on Friday, something that fans have been clamoring for. The new ROOT Sports Stream app will allow fans and customers to watch all games broadcast on the ROOT Sports for $19.99 a month.
“Our goal is to connect fans to Mariners baseball in as many ways as possible,” Mariners president of business operations Kevin Martinez said in a news release. “The new Root Sports Stream app is an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships ROOT SPORTS has with TV providers to bring Mariners baseball to all fans in the Pacific Northwest.”
There will be no blackouts for in-market consumers, and customers who have the ROOT Sports TV channel through cable, satellite or streaming can authenticate their existing subscription on the app at no extra costs, per the news release.
The direct-to-consumer distribution will be available for customers in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and most of Idaho (southeast regions of the state are out-of-market).
A streaming option has been a goal of Martinez for years.
“We made it by opening day,” Martinez said in an article written by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. “It’s a great feeling. It’s something everybody’s been working really, really hard on. We didn’t know if we’re going to get there, and we did. And I’m just super, super grateful.”
The app will have game replays, highlights and access to the channel's daily programming.
Fans with more questions on the package or interest in signing up for the package can do so here.
