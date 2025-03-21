Seattle Mariners Will Have 13 Nationally-Televised Games in 2025
The Seattle Mariners upcoming season will be one of the most crucial ones in recent memory.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game for the second year in a row in 2024. It was the fourth consecutive season where the organization's postseason fate was decided in the final week of play.
Manager Dan Wilson, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez will lead the team in their first full year as a coaching staff. Several returning players like Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco are primed for bounce back seasons with franchise mainstays Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh behind one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
Seattle's games will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. But there will be several opportunities for Mariners fans or curious baseball viewers across the country to catch the team across a variety of channels and platforms.
The account BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate on "X") posted a graphic showing the amount of nationally-televised games for all 30 teams.
Seattle will have 13 games broadcast nationally. They will have the Little League Classic against the New York Mets on ESPN, two games on Fox, six games on FoxSports1, two games on Apple TV and two more contests on Roku.
Two of the Mariners American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, will also have 13 games broadcast nationally. Seattle is tied for 13th for the most nationally-televised games in MLB and tied for sixth in the American League. The only channel/platform the Mariners don't have a national game on is TBS.
The schedule for national games can be modified during the season, so there's a chance Seattle could have more games available countrywide. The team could also have less. But regardless, there will be several opportunities for fans across the country to see the Mariners in 2025.
