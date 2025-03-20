Seattle Mariners First Baseman Luke Raley Expected to be Everyday Player
When former All-Star Ty France was traded by the Seattle Mariners to Cincinnati Reds on July 29, there was question about who would be his replacement.
France was designated for assignment six days before he was traded, and first base prospect Tyler Locklear was called up July 23. It seemed like the Mariners were giving him a chance to take the keys to the position, but he was optioned back down to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on July 30.
Luke Raley took over as the primary starter and was platooned with trade acquisition Justin Turner at first in 2024.
Raley's extended playing time led to a career-best season for him. He hit .243 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs in a career-high 137 games. His homers and RBIs were also career-highs.
Raley has been expected to be the primary first baseman all offseason. Seattle signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to platoon with him at first. But based on how spring training has gone, a platoon-mate might not be needed for Raley.
Raley is hitting .313 with six runs, two RBIs and two steals in Cactus League play entering Thursday. According to comments made by manager Dan Wilson in a story written by Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, getting Raley as many at-bats as possible is a priority in 2025.
"He has definitely proven his worth with our lineup,” Wilson said. “I think getting as many at-bats for him as we can is going to be a big goal for us."
Raley was a career outfielder before being acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 5, 2024. He's been working exclusively with the infielders this spring. But it's not his lack of relative experience at first base that's the biggest roadblock to him getting reps. It's his stats against left-handed pitchers.
Raley hit .189 with two home runs and four RBIs against lefties compared to .255 with 20 homers and 54 RBIs against righties.
Raley has done better against lefties in Cactus League play. He's able to play designated hitter and the outfield. If he's able to transfer his 2024 second half and spring into 2025, there's no reason why he won't be in the lineup every day this season, especially with his versatility.
