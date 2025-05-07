Seattle Mariners Reveal Very Positive Information in Tuesday Lineup Decisions
Coming off a tough 7-6 loss on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners revealed some very positive information within Tuesday's lineup against the Athletics.
First, Randy Arozarena, who left Sunday's game with a hamstring issue and missed Monday's game, is back in the lineup as the designated hitter. For a team that can ill-afford another injury, having Arozarena back in the fold is a big deal.
Secondly, Jorge Polanco is in the lineup against lefty Jeffrey Springs. He hasn't started against a lefty since early April because of an ongoing oblique issue that has affected his right-handed swing. Furthermore, Polanco is starting in the infield, which is notable in that it allows Arozarena to assume the designated hitter spot. Polanco hasn't played the field much since early April either.
Finally, Dylan Moore is back in the lineup after an injured list stint kept him out for more than a week. He was battling right hip inflammation. It should be noted that Cal Raleigh is receiving his first day off of the season.
The Mariners begin play at 20-14 and in first place in the American League West, although by just one game over the A's.
Emerson Hancock will go to the mound for Seattle against Springs, as he comes off a string of two consecutive quality starts.
Seattle will finish out the series with the A's on Wednesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will get the start in the finale before the Mariners return home to take on the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.
