Seattle Mariners Rivals Dealing with Another Concerning Injury as Division Battle Wages
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Friday night at 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. As the race intensifies, the Astros are dealing with another critical injury, this time to third baseman Alex Bregman.
According to Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic,' Bregman is out of the lineup on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals with continued elbow problems.
Alex Bregman’s elbow is sore, Joe Espada said. Bregman came in and received treatment. It’s unclear if he’ll be available off the bench.
This is not a new issue for Houston, as Bregman's elbow has been a trouble spot for weeks. He sat out five games earlier this month then returned as a designated hitter, then was going to work out at first base as a way to limit his throwing.
Look, you don't want any player ever to get hurt, but it's the reality of the game. If the Mariners are going to win the West for the first time since 2001, they need to be able to capitalize on any opportunities they have. And Houston being out one of its biggest bats for any period time is a big opportunity.
Bregman is hitting .260 this season with a .316 on-base percentage. He's got 21 homers, 61 RBI and three stolen bases. A free agent at the end of the season, Bregman will be one of the more intriguing offseason storylines, especially if his elbow continues to be an issue.
The Mariners take on the Angels this weekend while the Astros play the Kansas City Royals.
