Popular Seattle Mariners Outfielder Makes Team History to Start M's Tenure
The Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. With the win, they are now 68-66 on the season. They remain 3.5 games out of the American League West race and are now 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the wild card picture.
The win on Wednesday was fueled by three different M's home runs: VIctor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena.
While Robles has some power (17 homers in 2019), he's not really known for that. He's been excellent for the M's since arriving earlier this season, providing them with outstanding defense in the outfield, general versatility, an infectious personality and good speed and instincts on the bases.
He's already earned a two-year contract extension for his efforts in Seattle. And with regards to that baserunning, Robles has already made some unique team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Victor Robles is 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts with the Mariners.
His 16-consecutive stolen bases without a caught stealing are the most to begin a Mariners career.
In a tough loss on Tuesday night, Robles stole second and third in the same sequence, and then advanced home when the throw to third went into left field.
Between his time with the Nationals this year and the Mariners, Robles now has 20 stolen bases. He has been caught just once.
Since arriving in Seattle, he's hitting .293 with four home runs and 13 RBI.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before getting back in action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. For those who are scoreboard watching, the Astros play the Kansas City Royals beginning on Thursday.
