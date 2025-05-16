Seattle Mariners Rookie Just Saw His Stats Change Massively Without Playing, How?
The Seattle Mariners open up a crucial three-game set with the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Petco Park. The M's come in reeling, having lost five of their last six games, while the Padres are one of the best teams in baseball at 27-15.
Despite the struggles, Seattle is 23-19 and still in first place in the American League West.
Logan Evans will take the mound for the M's in the opener, and he'll do so with significantly better stats than were reported when the matchup was originally set. Thanks to a scoring change from May 4, Evans has now seen his ERA drop by six full runs. In that day's game against the Texas Rangers, Ben Williamson has now been credited with an error that opened the floodgates on Evans.
His ERA drops from 9.60 to 3.60 entering play.
Evans, 23, is the No. 10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. A product of Pittsburgh, he was a 12th-round pick of the Mariners in 2023. He's currently 1-1 with that 3.60.
He'll be opposed on Friday by Stephen Kolek, who is a former Mariners farmhand. He spent 2021 through 2023 in the M's system, reaching as high as Triple-A Tacoma in 2023.
First pitch in the opener is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's will go with Emerson Hancock and Bryan Woo in the final two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday.
The Mariners will then head off to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.
