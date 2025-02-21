Seattle Mariners Roster Confident in Team's Chances Heading Into 2025
When the Seattle Mariners play the Athletics on opening day on March 27, the roster will look almost exactly the same as it did in 2024.
The Mariners will have the same starting rotation as 2024 and, aside from the addition of Donovan Solano, will have a very similar lineup to last season as well.
For reference, Seattle missed the playoffs by one game in 2024 after having as large as a 10-game lead in June. It was the second year in a row the team missed the postseason by one game and the fourth consecutive year its playoff fate was decided in the final week of the season.
Despite this, the Mariners players, coaches and top executives are confident in the roster's ability to compete in 2025.
Seattle closed out 2024 on a good note. After manager Dan Wilson and hitting coach (now senior director of hitting strategy) Edgar Martinez were hired, the team went 21-13 and the offense was considerably better than it had been the four-and-a-half months prior.
MLB.com's Daniel Kramer published an article on Thursday, featuring quotes from many key figures on the Mariners roster and within the organization. In the story, catcher Cal Raleigh said the team isn't content with just assuming the six weeks under Wilson and Martinez will translate to 2025.
“I don't necessarily think it's a, 'Oh, it just happened, so it's going to translate,’” Raleigh said. “No, we have to show up, and we have to start these things now.”
Seattle's franchise star, Julio Rodriguez, is confident in the roster's ability to be able to do what Raleigh alluded to:
“A lot of us you can say didn't have the best year and some things were happening too,” Rodriguez said. “I just think we have a really talented group. Maybe a lot of people don't want to see it like that, but that's their opinion. And I don't personally really care about that.
"I just think that this group has what it takes, and I feel like that's something that will continue to be focused on.”
The Mariners dealt with various injuries and inconsistencies throughout 2024. They also had to deal with a managerial change and the departure of multiple hitting coaches. It will be interesting to see what Seattle's roster could look like if players bounce back and stay healthy.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER JHONATHAN DIAZ TO START FIRST GAME OF SPRING TRAINING: The veteran southpaw will get the first look on the mound for the Seattle Mariners to start spring training. CLICK HERE
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDGAR MARTINEZ, JULIO RODRIGUEZ COULD YIELD RESULTS IN 2025: Martinez staying on as the Seattle Mariners senior director of hitting strategy could be the key for the team's franchise star to unlock another level next season. CLICK HERE
NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME HONORS LATE MARINERS ANNOUNCER DAVE NIEHAUS: The Hall of Fame recognized the late longtime Mariners broadcaster on what would have been his 90th birthday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.