Seattle Mariners Roster is Now "Effectively Set" After Team Brings Back Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners re-signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal this week, and with that move, they are essentially done with their offseason additions.
That report came from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on Friday.
With an agreement in place forJorge Polanco to return to Seattle for the 2025 season, the Mariners’ roster is effectively set going into Dan Wilson’s first spring training as the club’s manager.
Polanco and veteran infielder Donovan Solano represent the only major league moves this offseason for Seattle.
Jude's reporting is disappointing to M's fans who were hoping to see the team swing big in free agency. Seattle entered the offseason with needs at first base, second base and third base and they've elected to pass on big names like Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman. Furthermore, they were unable to secure help in the trade market, though they were connected to names like Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs.
With news that Polanco will play third base this season, the M's will figure to have a rather exhaustive internal battle at second base. Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas and top prospect Cole Young will all be in the mix.
The Mariners will report to spring training in Peoria in just under two weeks from now and Opening Day is set for March 27.
The Mariners are coming off a season that saw them go 85-77 and miss the playoffs by one game. The M's last advanced to the postseason in 2022, when they lost in the ALDS.
