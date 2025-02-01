New Seattle Mariners Hitting Coach Offers Great Assessment of Julio Rodriguez
If the Seattle Mariners are going to make noise in 2025, superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez is going to have to be the catalyst.
Entering his fourth season, Rodriguez is the focal point of the offense. And with the front office group unable to really add around him this offseason, they'll need him to have a much bigger year than he did in 2024.
While Rodriguez's .273 average and 20 homer, 24 stolen base season wasn't bad, it wasn't the same as the two All-Star seasons before it.
But at just the age of 24, there's more in the tank for Rodriguez and new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer is excited to help unlock it.
He made the following comments on Seattle Sports 710 this week.
“Julio Rodríguez is just scratching the surface of what he’s capable of doing and being.”
Check out the Mariners Pod to hear what new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer had to say on last week’s Hot Stove Show http://atmlb.com/3tQdK8E
Seitzer, who was just hired this offseason, compared Rodriguez to superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., who he coached in Atlanta for years. That's reason enough for M's fans to have optimism.
Rodriguez won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2022 as he helped the M's get to the playoffs. He hit 32 homers and drove in 103 in 2023 as well.
In addition to him, the M's will count on Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco to help carry the lineup in 2025. They'll also look for a bounceback from J.P. Crawford.
The Mariners will report to spring training in just under two weeks.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CALL TO THE HALL: The Mariners released the video of Ichiro receiving his call from Cooperstown! CLICK HERE:
SEGURA A FIT? After he tore up the LIDOM circuit, could Jean Segura get a call about coming back to the Mariners? CLICK HERE?
CANO TO REP DR: Robinson Cano will play for the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series, which begins Jan. 31. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.