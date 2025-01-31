Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Takes Coaching Job in Organization
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Michael Saunders is back with the organization, according to a report from Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710.
A former Mariners fan favorite will also be making the trip to Peoria as the organization has hired Michael Saunders as minor league baserunning coordinator. He fills the spot vacated by Eric Young Jr., who has been promoted to Seattle’s big league staff as first base coach. Saunders, a native of nearby Victoria, British Columbia, had previously been working in the Braves organization.
Saunders, a 38-year-old native of Canada, spent nine years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies. He spent six years with Seattle after debuting in 2009. Lifetime, he was a .232 hitter with 81 homers and 55 stolen bases. He made the All-Star team with Toronto in 2016 and hit a career-high 24 homers that year.
With the Mariners, his best year was 2012, when he hit 19 homers and stole 21 bags. A solid defender, it should be good to have his presence around the organization again.
The Mariners will have pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 12 with position players to follow just days later. Seattle is coming off a season in which it went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. The M's have done very little to improve the roster this offseason, though they did re-up with infielder Jorge Polanco on Thursday.
It's a one-year deal with a vesting option for a second year.
