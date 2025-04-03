Seattle Mariners Rotation Set to Change in Road Series vs. San Francisco Giants
The Seattle Mariners will play their first road series of the season against the San Francisco Giants beginning April 4 at 1:35 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will have to sort through at least one spot in the starting rotation while facing the best pitchers the Giants have to offer.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for Seattle's first road series of the season:
Friday, April 4 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Justin Verlander (San Francisco)
Bryce Miller will still be looking for his first quality of the season Friday. Miller took the mound for the third game of the season against the Athletics. He struck out four batters in 5.2 innings pitched, walked two and allowed three earned runs on six hits (one home run). Miller's still had plus stuff in his first outing. His knuckle curve generated a 46.2% whiff rate on 19 pitches, according to Baseball Savant.
The ageless Justin Verlander (42 years-old) will also his second start of the year coming off his own mixed showing. He pitched five innings March 29 against the Cincinnati Reds and struck out five batters. He allowed two earned runs on six hits (one home run).
The two pitchers are at very different stages in their careers, but both will try to work their way up to peak midseason form Friday.
Saturday, April 5 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Robbie Ray (San Francisco)
Woo put together a quality start in his first outing against the Athletics on Saturday. He fanned five batters in six innings, walked two and allowed one earned run on three hits (one home run). Woo, an Oakland, Calif., native, has had a tendency in his three-year career for pitching well against his (former) home town team. But he also does well against Bay Area teams in general.
In two starts against San Francisco, Woo has a 2.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.
He'll face former Mariners and Cy Young-winning hurler Robbie Ray, who's looking to get back to form. Ray allowed three earned runs on three hits (two home runs) and struck out four batters in 5.1 innings pitched on Sunday. The last time he pitched against Seattle, it was Aug. 25, 2024. It was his seventh start of the year since returning from the injured list on July 24. He threw three innings before exiting the game with a left hamstring strain. He missed the rest of the year with that injury.
Sunday, April 6 — TBD (Seattle) vs. Jordan Hicks (San Francisco)
The Mariners optioned pitcher Emerson Hancock to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday after he allowed six earned runs in 0.2 innings in his first start of the season. Seattle didn't immediately bring up a starting pitcher to replace Hancock. The Mariners will be without George Kirby until at least April 11. He was assigned to the 15-day injured list to begin the season with right shoulder inflammation. Seattle could re-slot the starting rotation for Logan Gilbert to start Sunday, opt for a bullpen day, or call-up a Triple-A starter like Casey Lawrence or Logan Evans.
Whoever is on the hill for the Mariners will have their work cut out for them against former reliever-turned-starter Jordan Hicks. The former St. Louis Cardinal is coming off a quality start where he allowed one hit and no earned run in six innings pitched. He fanned six batters in his start March 31.
A series win or sweep for Seattle will give it a .500 record or better going into its next homestead. The Mariners next stretch at T-Mobile Park will be against American League West rivals the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers beginning April 7.
