Takeaways From Seattle Mariners' Series Loss Against Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners closed out the first homestand of the season one game under .500. The Mariners finished 3-4 after splitting a four-game series against the Athletics and dropping two-of-three against the Detroit Tigers.
Seattle's slow start isn't abnormal. The team has started 3-4 in five of the last six seasons. But the way it got there wasn't encouraging.
Here's some takeaways from the Mariners series against the Tigers:
Seattle's success currently dependent on pitching staff
There was no doubt going into this season that the Seattle's starting rotation would be the strength of the team, as it was in 2024. The series against the Tigers showed how bad things could get for the Mariners when the staff isn't on its "A" game.
In the first two losses against Detroit, Seattle gave up eight combined earned runs in the first inning. Emerson Hancock let up six in 0.2 innings pitched on Monday and Logan Gilbert allowed two on Tuesday.
In the Mariners only win of the set on Wednesday, Luis Castillo broke that streak and put together a quality start. Andres Munoz closed the game out with a save. In all three of Seattle's wins this season, the starting pitcher has had a quality start and Munoz has had a save. All three wins were decided by two runs or less.
If Hancock mitigated the damage in his start, Seattle's offense could have gotten the job done. The Mariners outscored the Tigers 6-3 after the first. But there's a thin margin of error for the team.
Mariners capable of winning against better pitchers in the league
In an appropriate twist of irony, Seattle's only win against Detroit didn't come against Jackson Jobe, who made his first major league start. It didn't come against Casey Mize, who has struggled among a plethora of injuries the last several seasons. It was against the defending American League Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal.
Skubal became the second former All-Star starter the Mariners won against this season. Seattle also defeated the Athletics' Luis Severino on Opening Day.
There's an optimistic and pessimistic viewpoint to take on the Mariners' win against Skubal. The glass half-empty view is Seattle couldn't win against Jobe or Mize, but managed to do enough against Skubal. The optimism is that the club can perform against elite pitchers. There's reason to believe the latter is more likely. Skubal allowed four earned runs on six hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start of the year. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said before Wednesday's game that the team will scout out those pitchers, but prioritize its approach.
"I think it's a little of both," Wilson said. "But it's more about how we're gonna execute what we're gonna do and we'll be ready."
Seattle's offense still looking to find its stride
Seattle was without one of its best hitters for the last two games of the series. Jorge Polanco was on paternity leave due to the birth of his child.
With Polanco out, the Mariners offense was up-and-down. Over the series, Seattle scored 10 runs. Six came in Game 1. In the first game without Polanco, the Mariners had one hit and scored one run.
Seattle's offense is still yet to play to the best of its capabilities. And there might be reason for concern if the Mariners deal with injuries or long-term absences.
Up next
The Mariners will play the first road series of the year against the San Francisco Giants at 1:35 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and Justin Verlander will begin the game for San Francisco.
