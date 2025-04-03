Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz Joins Elite Franchise History With Latest Save
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners wrapped up the opening homestand of the season with a 3-4 record by beating the Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. All three of those wins (two against the Athletics, one against Detroit), were by two runs or less.
The Mariners 2024 All-Star closer was also responsible for closing out each win for the home team.
Andres Munoz made three appearances for Seattle over the opening week and earned saves every time he took the mound. Through those trio of outings, Munoz has a 0.00 ERA with five strikeouts in three innings pitched.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Munoz became the first Seattle pitcher to accomplish this feat since former Mariners and current New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz earned saves in his first three appearances back in 2018. Diaz made his first All-Star game and was named the American League Reliever of the Year that season.
Munoz needs to have three saves in his next three outings to tie the franchise record, which is held by David Aardsma — who accomplished that in 2010.
Munoz has posted a sub-3.00 ERA two seasons in a row. He had a 2.12 ERA in 2024, with 77 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched across 60 appearances. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his six-year career.
Munoz is already one of the best relievers in the American League and will get some protection in high-leverage situations when right-handers Matt Brash and Troy Taylor come back from their respective injuries in the coming weeks.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will open up a series at the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon. First pitch is 1:35 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TIMELY HITS, QUALITY START LEAD SEATTLE MARINERS TO 3-2 WIN OVER DETROIT TIGERS: Victor Robles and Dylan Moore provided the offense and Luis Castillo put together a quality start in the last game of the first homestead of 2025. CLICK HERE
TROY TAYLOR MAKES FIRST REHAB APPEARANCE IN TRIPLE-A: The former 12th-round draft pick made his first outing with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after suffering a right lat strain in the offseason. CLICK HERE
LUIS CASTILLO BRINGING A FRANCHISE-BEST MARK INTO START AGAINST DETROIT TIGERS: Castillo will have a chance to tack on to what is already an organization-best record on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
