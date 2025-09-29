Seattle Mariners Say Goodbye To Their Longtime Broadcasting Home
With the conclusion of the regular season, the Seattle Mariners and their fans have reached the end of an era. For years, they have relied on ROOT Sports as the home of the franchise’s broadcasts since the late 1980s, but those times have come to an end.
Beginning in 2026, the team's telecasts will be moving to MLB TV. In a statement, the Mariners laid out their reasoning for making this transition:
“We continue to focus on finding new ways to bring our games in 2026 and beyond to our fans," the press release read. "We’ve determined that joining with Major League Baseball is the best path. Beginning in 2026 and moving forward, Major League Baseball will provide opportunities to bring new features and benefits to viewers of Mariners baseball. We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and excellence demonstrated by the ROOT SPORTS staff over the (nearly) four decades they have televised our games.”
A Respectful Farewell
The final broadcast on ROOT Sports was not only emotional, it was also an acknowledgment of the decades that they have been the team's broadcasting entity. It was capped off with a montage of the team's magical 2025 season.
Streaming access for Mariners broadcasts will move to MLB.TV with a subscription cost yet to be determined. However, there aren't expected to be major changes in terms of the fans' viewing experience or the personnel in the broadcast booth.
While it may seem like a shock to the fans' system, the team insists that this move will be a positive for both the club and its followers going forward. Ownership also released a statement addressing why the changes were made, while saluting ROOT Sports and its staff for their years of dedication and diligence.
“We continue to focus on finding new ways to bring our games in 2026 and beyond to our fans, and we’ve determined joining with Major League Baseball is the best path,” Mariners chairman and managing general partner John Stanton said in a statement. "Beginning in 2026, and moving forward, Major League Baseball will provide opportunities to bring new features and benefits to viewers of Mariners baseball.
“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and excellence demonstrated by the ROOT Sports staff over the four decades they have televised our games.”