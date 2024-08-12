Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Goes Viral For Several Defensive Plays in Last Series
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are coming off one of their most impressive series wins of the season.
Seattle swept the New York Mets with two shutouts capped off with a 12-1 win on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
It was the most complete series for the Mariners. There was the usual quality pitching, stellar offense throughout and several web gem-caliber defensive plays.
Seattle second baseman Jorge Polanco was responsible for multiple highlight defensive plays and a little bit of offense to boot.
Polanco and shortstop Leo Rivas turned a double play on Friday that went viral.
Polanco made another great play on Friday when he made a bare-handed play to get the runner out at first.
Polanco made another impressive play on Sunday when he made a diving grab on a hard hit ground ball to complete the throw out to first.
Polanco also capped off the series with one of his most impressive offensive showings this season.
Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double on Sunday. It was Polanco's second three-hit game of the season. The other one was July 27 against the Chicago White Sox where he went 3-for-5 with two home runs.
Mariners fans have been noticing Polanco's defense the last few days and the Twitter account @EastCoastMs_ offered a humorous comment about it during the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.
Polanco has hit six home runs since July 1. He had five home for the entire season going ton July. He has a .981 fielding percentage and five errors in 268 total chances.
Polanco has regained a similar form that he had with the Minnesota Twins before Seattle traded for him.
And the Mariners are the happier for it.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
