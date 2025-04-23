Seattle Mariners Select Contract of Right-Handed Veteran Pitcher Casey Lawrence
The lion's share of roster moves the Seattle Mariners have made since the season began have pertained to the bullpen.
Through the first 23 games of the season, the starting rotation hasn't been at its usual level of dominance, and the relievers have had to pitch more than they did last season.
Entering Wednesday, the Mariners bullpen was first in the American League and fourth in baseball in innings pitched at 93.1.
Seattle has had to turn toward the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers several times this season to find fresh arms to make up for the relievers' high usage. And the Mariners selected the contract of 37 year-old veteran Casey Lawrence for the third time this season. Sauryn Lao was optioned back to Tacoma in a corresponding move.
Seattle brought up Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence has been with the organization since Feb. 7, 2024, and has been up-and-down in the majors and Triple-A since.
This season alone, Lawrence had his contract selected on April 9 and April 18. He's made three appearances for the Mariners and has posted a 3.60 ERA with no strikeouts in five innings pitched. He's allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits.
Lawrence was Seattle's No. 7 starting pitcher in spring training in Cactus League competition. His experience has led him to be one of the primary call-ups for the Mariners when they need bullpen health.
Seattle will get a massive boost to the unit when Matt Brash is activated off the injured list. But Lawrence will likely continue to get opportunities when the Mariners are in a pinch.
