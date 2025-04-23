Seattle Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford Having Amazing Road Trip
Through 23 games in 2025, the Seattle Mariners offense has been significantly better compared to last season.
The Mariners are fourth in the league in wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) at 116 entering Wednesday. The three teams ahead of them are respective American League and National League contenders the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs and Seattle's American League West rivals, the Athletics.
Several Mariners who had down or injured seasons in 2024 have had solid starts or stretches that have helped bolster the offense. One of those players is one of the longest-tenured ones on the team, shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Crawford was limited to 105 games in 2024 due to two injured list stints. He was on the IL from April 24-May 20 with a right oblique strain and from July 23-Aug. 28 with a right pinky fracture.
Crawford hit .202 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs last season. He ultimately lost his job as the lead-off hitter to Victor Robles, who's currently on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder fracture.
Crawford this season is hitting .231 (15-for-65) with two doubles and six RBIs in 22 games.
Seattle will play the eighth of a nine-game road trip Wednesday, and Crawford has been one of the team's most consistent hitters dating back to its most recent home games.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Crawford is hitting .333 (11-for-33) over his last 10 games. All six of his RBIs and both his doubles have come during that stretch. He has a .436 on-base percentage and .830 OPS in the last 10 contests. On the Mariners' current road trip, Crawford is batting .364 (8-for-22) with five RBIs with an .849 OPS. His .313 average with runners in scoring position is second on the team behind Jorge Polanco (.417).
Crawford's performance on the road trip has helped the bottom half of the lineup play above expectations. If he continues at his current pace and stays healthy, the offense will be in a good spot by the time Robles and Ryan Bliss return from the injured list.
